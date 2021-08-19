Domagoso ‘much better’, Lacuna discharged from hospital after Covid-19 infection

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Domagoso. PHOTO BY MIKE ALQUINTO

MANILA Mayor Francisko “Isko Moreno” Domagoso “continues to show signs of improvement” after he and Vice Mayor Sheila “Honey” Lacuna were infected with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), according to a medical bulletin released on Thursday by Sta. Ana Hospital where he and Lacuna had been confined.

Lacuna has been discharged after she was quarantined for almost two weeks, starting on August 8.

Dr. Grace Padilla, hospital director, said Domagoso, who is on his fourth day of confinement, was “feeling much better after complaints of body pains grade 4/10”.

Manila City Vice Mayor Maria Sheilah ‘Honey’ Lacuna waves to mediamen from her room at the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on Aug.18, 2021. Lacuna, who tested positive for Covid-19 last August 8, is set to be discharged today, August 19, after completing her quarantine period. PHOTO BY MIKE ALQUINTO

The mayor has no fever, can move around his room, but still has minimal coughing, said Padilla.

As of 10 a.m. on Thursday, Domagoso’s vital signs remain stable.

Domagoso tested positive for Covid-19 on August 15 and initially reported mild cough, colds, and body pain.



