Domagoso orders closure of cemeteries, memorial parks from Oct. 29-Nov. 3

A family prays and light candles at the tomb of a departed loved one at the Manila North Cemetery on Sept. 27, 2020. Public cemeteries are again bustling as Filipinos have started visiting their dearly departed weeks before the shutdown of burial sites as a precaution against the coronavirus. PHOTO BY ENRIQUE AGCAOILI

MANILA Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso on Wednesday ordered the temporary closure of all public and private memorial parks, cemeteries, and columbaries in the nation’s capital from October 29 to November 3.

The local chief executive issued Executive Order 33 ordering the closure of Manila North Cemetery, Manila South Cemetery, and Manila Muslim Cemetery, among others, on All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, otherwise known as Undas.

The directive was to ensure public health protocols will be observed during the long holiday, particularly the ban on large gatherings to prevent community transmissions of the coronavirus disease.

Under the circular, only the “interment and cremation services for non-Covid-19 case cases shall be allowed subject to the strict observance of minimum public health standards and social distancing.”

“The Directors of the Manila Cemeteries, with the assistance of the Manila Police District, the Manila Health Department, the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and the Department of Public Services are directed to ensure compliance and implementation of this Order,” the order stated.

Domagoso said that failure to comply with EO 33 shall lead to the revocation of its Mayor and business permits.

The order shall take immediately.