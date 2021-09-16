Domagoso recalls liquor ban order in Manila

MANILA Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso recalled an order imposing a liquor ban in the city because there was no reason to impose it despite a lockdown in the city because of the high rate of infection of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) among residents.

Domagoso issued Executive Order 29 a day after signing EO 28 that initially imposed a liquor ban.

“After consultations, the city finds no imperativeness to impose a liquor ban for now,” read EO 29, series of 2021.

“Now, therefore, I, Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso, City Mayor of Manila, do hereby order that the liquor ban provided in Executive Order 28 dated 15 September 2021 is hereby lifted,” it added.

With this, according to the local government unit, the sale of liquor products in Manila is now allowed even while the city is under Alert Level 4.

Metro Manila or the National Capital Region, which includes Manila, is under the second highest of a five-level alert system under a new lockdown scheme from September 16 to September 30.

The country’s pandemic task force defined Alert Level 4 as the “areas wherein case counts are alarming, with total bed utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rate at critical utilization”.