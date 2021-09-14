Domestic trade up in second quarter

DOMESTIC trade both in quantity and value increased by double-digit in the second quarter of the year, preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed on Tuesday.

PSA data showed that the total quantity of domestic trade was at 3.74 million metric tons (MMT), up by 30.1 percent from the 2.88 MMT in the same quarter last year.

It was, however, lower than the 5.25 MMT in the first quarter of the year.

Almost all (99.9 percent) of the commodities were traded through water while the rest were traded through air.

By commodity section, manufactured goods classified chiefly by material led in terms of quantity with 0.95 million tons or a share of 25.4 percent to the total.

This was followed by food and live animals with 0.84 million tons (22.5 percent) and commodities and transactions not elsewhere classified with 0.49 million tons (13.1 percent).

Central Visayas registered the highest quantity of traded commodities with 1.09 million tons, followed by Northern Mindanao (580,000 tons) and Bicol Region (460,000 tons).



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Domestic trade value, meanwhile, which refers to the value of commodities that goes out from a specified region or province to another region or province amounted to P141.77 billion, up by 24.5 percent from the P113.84 billion last year.

It was also higher than the P131.38 billion in the first quarter of the year.

“Machinery and transport equipment topped in terms of the value of traded commodities with P43.83 billion or 30.9-percent share to the total. This was followed by food and live animals valued at P33.63 billion (23.7 percent) and manufactured goods classified chiefly by material, which amounted to P32.39 billion (22.8 percent),” said the PSA.

Among the regions, Eastern Visayas ranked first with a total value of traded commodities of P28.87 billion or 20.4-percent share to the total value of trade during the quarter.

Northern Mindanao came next with traded commodities, which amounted to P27.75 billion, followed by Western Visayas with P24.44 billion.