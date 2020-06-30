Dominguez bats for shift of Metro Manila, Calabarzon to MGCQ

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III wants Metro Manila and Calabarzon to shift to the least restrictive level of quarantine — the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) — to kickstart the economy again.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a televised meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte, Dominguez said the two regions made up 67 percent of the country’s economy.

“The reality today is that the virus is not going to go away and we will have to live with it for a long period of time. I really believe we really should begin opening,” Dominguez said.

FEATURED STORIES

“You know, NCR, Calabarzon, that is where the economy is based. About 60 percent or 67 percent of our economy is based in that area. That should move more to the MGCQ as quickly as possible because people have to start working,” he went on.

In the same meeting, the President announced that Metro Manila would remain under general community quarantine (GCQ) until July 15.

Cavite and Rizal are also under GCQ while Batangas, Laguna, and Quezon are under MGCQ.

The government’s COVID-19 task force is looking into easing lockdown measures in these regions along with Central Luzon to revive the economy.

/atm

ADVERTISEMENT

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ