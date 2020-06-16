Dominguez firm on non-sale of govt assets

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd stood firm on his view that the government does not need to sell assets to fund its coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic response. “No,” he told reporters via Viber when asked if asset sales are being considered now to fund Covid-19 measures. Dominguez’s comment was sought after President Rodrigo Duterte recently said that the government was running out of cash to support the pandemic response. To recall, the government’s four-pillar strategy against the pandemic costs P1.74 trillion, which is equivalent to 9.1 percent of the country’s gross domestic product. The Finance chief did not elaborate on his response, but he earlier said that the national government “will prioritize borrowing from the least cost and longest term sources without stringent conditionalities.” The government is “doing well with fundraising,” he added. The Department of Finance has reported that it already raised a total of $5.65 billion in budgetary support financing from the Asian Development Bank, World Bank and global bonds. Of the total, $4.05 billion has been disbursed to the government for its Covid-19 response.