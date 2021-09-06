Dominguez pledges ‘prudent’ use of debt

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said the administration’s economic team will continue with their “sustainable and prudent” borrowing strategy until 2022 to further the country’s pandemic response and to support economic recovery, while also ensuring a strong cash position.

In a virtual briefing before the House Ways and Means committee on Monday, Dominguez said the debt management strategy of the administration increased investments in social services to a higher three-year average.

The finance chief reported that the government spent an average of P1.29 trillion per year from 2016 to 2019, compared to the P1.27-billion combined average annual expenditures of the last four administrations.

Dominguez said that incurring debt even amid the pandemic is the right thing to do if it will help fund people’s needs and keep the economy afloat, but he emphasized that borrowings should be used in a “prudent” manner.

“We should use them to beef up our health requirements and to generate productive economic activity. If we do not do these things, the economy will collapse even further. We have to spend wisely and that’s exactly what we have been doing,” he continued.

Dominguez noted that the debt management program, along with improved revenue collections through tax reforms and prudent fiscal management, brought the debt-to-GDP (gross domestic product) ratio to a historic low of 39.6 percent by the end of 2019.

“This means that our investments paid off. Resources have been allocated to ensure that our economy consistently outgrew our debt,” he said.



Dominguez said it likewise brought the country’s credit rating to the “highest level,” which gave the government access to financing from development partners and international capital markets with concessional borrowing rates and terms

Meanwhile, he explained that the higher debt-to-GDP ratio of 54.6 percent in 2020, due to increased spending amid the pandemic, remains “within the prescribed bounds of fiscal viability and the experience of our neighbors and rating peers globally.”

Dominguez said sustainability of the country’s debt depends on the cost and the ability to generate economic activity to pay off.

“It is important to note that about 25 percent of our domestic economy consists of government spending. If we did not increase the level of public spending through borrowings, the domestic economy would have collapsed. This event would have inflicted a far more painful toll on our people,” Dominguez said.