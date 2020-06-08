Dominguez: Stimulus bills unsustainable

Provisions under the various economic stimulus measures proposed by both houses of Congress are fiscally unsustainable, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said on Monday.

During the Sulong Pilipinas e-conference, Dominguez stressed that even with a strong and resilient economy, government funds are not limitless.

This funding limit, he said, creates the need for policy makers to have a realistic economic recovery program that is fiscally sustainable amid the uncertainty brought by the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

“However, multiple stimulus bills filed by the legislators from both Houses include a slew of additional provisions that make the proposals fiscally unsustainable,” the Finance chief underscored.

“I mean, how will it look to the ordinary people, when you’re saying, ‘oh we promise you so much knowing that is not fiscally sustainable.’ I mean, is that the responsible political message you’re sending? I’m not sure,” he added.

Dominguez cited in particular the P1.3-trillion “Accelerated Recovery and Investments Stimulus for the Economy of the Philippines” or Arise Philippines Act, which was approved by the House of Representatives on the third and final reading last week.

“We cannot afford P1.3 trillion. That is just very simple,” he said.

What the government can afford to fund, Dominguez explained, are the provisions under the proposed Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act (Create), and the Senate’s downscaled P140-billion economic stimulus measure.

“We can afford something in between P170 to 180 billion more or less. So the Create bill is (worth) P43 billion. And if we are able to get a piece of legislation close to what the Senate wants, which is P140 billion, we can afford both,” he said.

Thus, Dominguez urged Congress to reconcile their proposed economic stimulus measures so the country can move forward to recovery.

He also confirmed that the Finance department considers the proposals in Congress as a form of a supplemental budget “because its requires spending over and above the current budget.”

The Cabinet official said that passing a supplemental budget without supplemental sources of revenues is unconstitutional.

“The Constitution says we cannot have a supplemental budget that is not supported by additional revenues or savings. So right now, we have no savings because we have used them all up. And we have no additional sources of revenue [on] the horizon,“ he explained.

“In running a business or a company, we know that borrowings or loans are not revenues. We appreciate the wisdom behind the Constitutional provision for in the absence of additional revenues or income, we jeopardize our fiscal sustainability,” Dominguez also said.