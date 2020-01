Dominique Cojuangco makes mom Gretchen Barretto proud after completing a second college degree abroad.

After finishing a degree in fashion design in London in 2017, Dominique Cojuangco made her mom Gretchen Barretto proud once again as she graduated magna cum laude from the Fashion Institute of Design and Marketing in San Francisco, California with an Associate of Arts in Merchandising and Marketing. Last January 16, the proud mom reposted a copy of her daughter’s diploma.