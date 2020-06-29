Domino’s and Dragontail work together to provide customers with peace of mind

SYDNEY, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX: DMP) and Dragontail Systems Limited (ASX: DTS, the “Company” or “Dragontail“) are pleased to announce the continuation of their successful partnership, which has seen the development of world-first technology.

The Company’s have been working together for more than three years to develop, bring to life and enhance product quality innovation, DOM Pizza Checker, which officially launched in May 2019.

DOM Pizza Checker is a smart scanner that sits above the cut bench and uses advanced machine learning, artificial intelligence, and sensor technology to check the quality of every single pizza before it goes out the door.

Since launch, DOM Pizza Checker has scanned more than 50 million pizzas – providing stores with an invaluable training tool and customers with more visibility over their meal.

Domino’s Group CEO and Managing Director Don Meij said the technology provides customers with the ultimate peace of mind during these challenging times.

“In the current environment, where food safety and hygiene has never been more important, DOM Pizza Checker has played an instrumental role in providing customers with complete visibility over their meal.

“There is no quick service restaurant in the world that can assure customers their order has passed a rigorous quality test and send them a real-time image of the meal they will receive.

“This way our customers can know with absolutely certainty that once their piping hot pizzas leave our oven, the only hands that touch them are theirs.”

Dragontail Managing Director Ido Levanon said the Company was pleased to collaborate with Domino’s on this innovative project.

“These are challenging days, and we are pleased to provide Domino’s with an innovative technology solution that enables them to provide customers with the safest and most reliable food delivery service possible.”

Domino’s and Dragontail are continuing to work on enhancements to DOM Pizza Checker, working to make it the best tool for stores it can possibly be. Domino’s will enjoy a year of exclusivity for the new technology enhancements in all its markets.