Donaldson Company Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Fleet Efficiency with Its Connected Filtration Products

A transparent, connected ecosystem of operators, OEMs, and distributors ensures innovative filtration technology and smooth order and deliver processes

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Based on its recent analysis of the North American class 4–8 truck filters market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Donaldson Company, Inc. with the 2021 North American Customer Value Leadership Award for extending the life of customers’ equipment with its innovative filters. Donaldson was one of the first to develop a connected filtration product that can link seamlessly with current telematics supplier solutions to reduce filter replacement requirements for fleets and owner-operators.

"Donaldson is a known market leader in the air filter product category due to its innovation excellence in pioneering several major advancements in air filtration capabilities," said Wallace Lau, Industry Principal. "Their latest innovation – Filter Minder™ Connect monitoring solution – enables customers to monitor and receive real-time data on the condition of their filtration systems across their entire fleet. This new offering helps customers maximize productivity by effectively anticipating filter maintenance and minimizing total cost of equipment ownership through optimal usage."

Donaldson fosters strong relationships with channel partners to build an extensive distribution network. One of the biggest reasons for its success is its transparent supply chain, which allows the company to effectively maintain inventory levels and offer best-in-class on time product delivery to distributors. Donaldson heavily emphasizes customer convenience and, in line with this goal, began offering direct-to-distributor on-line purchasing options through eCommerce initiatives.

The company also established itself as a reliable product supplier to original equipment manufacturers and fleet customers; it has even created specific filter service and maintenance programs for its fleet customers in the aftermarket. Through these programs, it aims to better understand fleet operating environments in terms of usage, mileage, and application to help customers maximize the life cycle of their filters and reduce the total cost of equipment ownership.

"Donaldson filtration solutions deliver the reliability, durability, and quality needed to protect engines in all operating conditions. It has an established global footprint, more than 20 distribution centers, and more than 40 manufacturing plants to support customers in different regions," noted Lau. "Overall, its customer-focused filtration life cycle service ecosystem is expected to help the company address the evolving needs of the class 4–8 truck segment."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company’s unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets.

