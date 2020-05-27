Donate with POP Domino through “Event Donasi Hati” for COVID-19 Relief

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In order to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic, POP Domino, an Indonesian android game application, will hold a “Donasi Hati – Breathe The Same Air” campaign for the second time. The campaign which aims to help those whose lives are affected by COVID-19 will be held from 30 May to 12 June 2020.



Donasi Hati Event – Breathe The Same Air will be held on 30 May – 12 June 2020 by POP Domino

On April 26 to 2 May 2020, POP Domino has conducted its first donation activity. In the previous activity, POP Domino distributed 60 food packages that consists of rice, oil, canned food, and various other food items to 60 underprivileges families in Jakarta and surrounding areas. This contribution has been given directly to family representatives to help them welcomed the fasting month.

“This pandemic has not only affected Indonesia but the whole world too. Everybody is going through a hard time. Therefore, through our previous donation activity, even just a little, we want to help and give hope to those who carry out the fasting month of Ramadan,” said POP Domino representative.

Not only accompanying players during this quarantine time, POP Domino wants to invite players to participate in “Donasi hati” event that will be held in the game to show their solidarity and care to the society. During the second event period, players can collect “Hearts” as donation items. “Hearts” can be collected by playing the game every day, then the collected “Hearts” will be put into “Heart Pool”. “Hearts” collected in the Pool will be donated in the form of basic needs to those in need.

This event is not only providing donations to those in need, but every player who participates in this event has the opportunity to get a variety of attractive prizes that have been prepared by POP Domino. The prize for the “Donasi Hati” are in-game special decoration items and game coupons. Game coupons can be exchanged for prizes such as in-game items, phone credits and smartphones.

“We hope we can all get together through difficult times during this pandemic. And of course, comply with physical distancing regulations, always wear a mask and keep your distance in public places, washing hands thoroughly, and avoid going out and gathering. May we always be healthy.”

For more info on “Donasi Hati” event, please visit POP Domino’s official Facebook fan page.

About POP Domino

POP Domino is a traditional Indonesian card game application that is popular among game lovers. Play with players from all over the world, show your analytical skills, win attractive prizes and be number 1 in the world. The total registered users of the POP Domino game have reached more than 10 million players, ranked 1st in the card game ranking and top 100 in the game ranking. Launched in 2018, POP Domino is developed by SEA GAMES.

