Donations sought to build more COVID-19 quarantine facilities designed by PH architects

MANILA, Philippines—The Philippine Navy is appealing for donations to help build more emergency quarantine facilities for novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients.

The Navy was one of the first recipients of one facility built by local architects, led by WTA Architecture and Design Studio, in a campaign to address shortage of space in hospitals being overwhelmed by the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The facility was turned over last Wednesday (April 1) at the Naval Combat Engineering Brigade training center in Taguig City.

Each emergency quarantine facility could accommodate up to 17 patients, will take not more than a week to build.

The project, the Navy said on a Facebook post, was a “shelter support system that was ingeniously conceptualized to house people exposed to the coronavirus”.

They would house those branded as persons under investigation or persons under monitoring which hospitals “can no longer accommodate due to overwhelming cases,” the Navy said.

It said keeping the project going was a “good endeavor” to help more people in need of quarantine for COVID-19 monitoring.

Details about the designs for the facilities and how to support the project are available at the architecture studio’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/wtadesignstudio.

