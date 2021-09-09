‘DonBelle’ leads prayer for Filipino teachers

DonBelle PHOTO FROM ABS-CBN NEWSROOM

DONNY Pangilinan and Belle Mariano – or DonBelle as their love team is popularly called – led a prayer to honor and thank Filipino teachers for their efforts during these times of online learning.

They were joined by their “He’s Into Her” co-stars Kaori Oinuma, Rhys Miguel, Jeremiah Lisbo, Joao Constancia, Criza Taa, and Vivoree Esclito.

The video was produced by ABS-CBN and the Knowledge Channel for a virtual event hosted by the Department of Education’s Central Visayas office and the National Teachers’ Month Coordinating Council. It was in line with the opening of National Teachers’ Month, which is celebrated from September 5 to October 5. The video was also posted on the Knowledge Channel’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

With the theme, “iTeach for a Better Future: My Teacher, My Frontline Hero,” this year’s celebration of National Teachers’ Month aims to pay tribute to all educators who continue their commitment to bring a brighter future to the Filipino youth amid these difficult times.

Apart from the prayer from the cast of “He’s Into Her,” Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc. also released the logo video for its campaign, which highlights the countless efforts of educators all for the service of every student.