“Donnalyn Bartolome reveals her recent heartbreak: ‘I’m sorry for not being enough’”

Unlike her previous unboxing videos on YouTube where she reviews items or talks about the birthday gifts she has received, vlogger Donnalyn Bartolome revealed she and her boyfriend of five years parted ways earlier this year. In her vlog posted last Sunday, November 1, Donnalyn only referred to her former boyfriend as “D’Ex” to respect his privacy which was why she has also been very private about the details of their long-term relationship.

On her Instagram account, she wrote:

“It’s my first time being open about my broken heart by unboxing things my ex returned to me on the day of the dead.. a day for my now seems lifeless heart.

to D’ex, though I hope you wait another 6 months before replacing me haha, I still wish you find the right one who can give you everything I can’t. I’m sorry what I could give wasn’t enough. I’m sorry for not being enough or not being the right one for you. I tried even if it meant I would lose myself.. because the happiness you brought into my life was such a blessing.. I prayed about you every night, thanking Him for bringing you into my life. Your existence and your love was what helped me keep going when I wanted to give up. That’s why I love you enough to let you go.. I’m sorry for everything and I want you to know I’ve always forgiven you before you said every sorry in our almost 6 years of knowing each other. Always. I now accept that the kind of love I give isn’t right for you.. for us. It might not be the right kind but it’s true. I didn’t know peace would cost this much.. and I don’t know when I’ll breathe again or when I’ll stop missing you.. or think of you.. all I know is I don’t want to ever see us hurt each other again and though I’m terrified I’ll regret leaving, if it means you’ll find The One I was trying to be for years, then I’ll be bitter and angry hahaha jk. I know I’ll be okay because my love for you is true and true love is when you want the one you love to be happy even if it means it’s not with you.”

Among some of the items that Donna showed from her ex in her vlog were many different items like personal accessories, clothes, her old laptop, a Facebook pillow, balloons, and BTS merchandise. The 26-year-old vlogger couldn’t help but get emotional while sharing the memories that came with the items from her ex.

“Our relationship is so complicated. We tried several times. Every time naman, I feel like I loved better but, then, I realized kasi na there are things in my life that I just can’t fit sa life niya. We tried to make it work so hard, but we just ended up hurting each other. And I’m crying right now kasi ako kasi ‘yong nagdesisyon na we can’t do this. We were being unfair to each other,” she shared.