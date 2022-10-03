Donner Guitars Brings Dynamic and Innovative Designs to Music Lovers

Donner Debuts at New York Fashion Week with Seeker Series DST Electric Guitars and HUSH-I Silent Guitar

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — With a focus on the manufacturing of innovative and high-quality musical instruments, Donner recently made its debut appearance at New York Fashion Week with the Seeker Series DST-400 and DST-152 electric guitars. As an emerging brand, the event was an opportunity to showcase its world-class products to creative professionals and connect with music lovers in fashion and style.



Donner X Private Policy_NYFW2023_show look with electric guitar DST-400 / Photo credit: Guanyu Liu

Donner made its very first appearance at NYFW teaming up with rebellious brand Privacy Policy during a peace and love-themed runway show titled ‘Noah‘s Ark.‘ The stylish musical instruments were included as accessories to complement the brand‘s wild aesthetic. As well as for their visual appearance, Donner instruments were played by a live band to accompany runway models, showing audiences that they not only look fashionable but also produce quality sound. The NYFW show was part of Donner’s commitment to supporting new artists both in fashion and in music, by offering affordable, high-quality instruments to emerging young musicians with something to say.

On display at the event, the Donner Seeker Series DST-400 Electric Guitar features an Alder body with a black translucent high gloss finish, HSS picks with coil-splitting to both look great and play great. Also on show, the Donner DST-152 Electric Guitar, aimed at young and beginner artists, comes in a range of mesmerizing colors such as ice blue, polar white, and sunburst, and features a layout of HSS pickups, tuners with buttons and a 6 point system.

“We believe that playing musical instruments will bring people joy. Donner has been creating musical instruments and premium audio equipment since 2012. Our mission is to use our know-how to select the best raw materials and make elaborate design accessible, so that everyone can achieve their dream of creating their own music,” said Amber Xu, senior marketing manager for Donner.



Donner HUSH-I Silent Guitar

During the event the HUSH-I Silent Guitar was displayed for the first time since its recent official launch in early September. The HUSH-I features a graduated asymmetrical C-shape neck with a headless design that offers beginning players the ability to easily access frets.

“I love its ease of use and compact design. I can actually fit it into the back pocket of the guitar case of my other guitar and the kicker is that when you plug it in, it sounds AMAZING whether you go through the 1/4″ output or the 1/8″ output (which is perfect for plugging in headphones and practicing in busy spaces on the go),” said Edi Callier, the young LA-based independent multi-instrumentalist who has made a name for himself being an active performer at multiple Sofar Sounds shows and the NAMM Show.

With hundreds of similar reviews online, the up-and-coming brand in the musical instrument sector is rapidly becoming an attractive alternative for musicians. Donner seeks to reflect its own youth through the products it manufactures, being marketed to young musical creatives and supporting a unique playing experience. Moving forward, the brand will continue to promote itself as being both a fashion icon and a high-quality musical instrument.

For more information, please visit donnermusic.com or Donner’s Amazon storefront.

About Donner

Since 2012, Donner has been committed to creating innovative, enjoyable and aesthetically pleasing musical instruments for both entry-level and advanced musicians. This commitment is what drove Donner to pioneer its mini pedals, which have brought the joy of musical performance to people across the world. Relying on a strong R&D team, Donner’s musical instruments deliver the reflections, ideas and values of the musician.

