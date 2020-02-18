“Donny Pangilinan gets birthday surprise at ‘James and Pat and Dave’ block screening”

Donny Pangilinan was surprised by his ‘James and Pat and Dave’ co-stars, real-life couple Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio, during a block screening.

Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan received a birthday surprise during a block screening of his film James and Pat and Dave at TriNoMa.

The event, organized by local lifestyle brands Penshoppe and Oxygen, was attended by lucky fans of the film’s lead stars — Donny Pangilinan, Ronnie Alonte, and Loisa Andalio.

Ronnie and Loisa, Pangilinan’s co-stars in the film, surprised the 22-year-old Kapamilya heartthrob with a cake.

Apart from fans of the three actors, other celebrities close to the three lead stars also attended the event.

James and Pat and Dave, a sequel to the 2016 blockbuster hit Vince and Kath and James, picks up shortly after the events in the first film. James (Alonte), forced to go to the province, meets a girl named Pat (Andalio) at a family-owned hostel.

In need of money, James strikes a deal with Pat to pretend to be her boyfriend after the latter’s ex, Dave (Pangilinan), resurfaces in her life. Things then start spiraling out of control as their characters face more dilemmas along the way. But the question is, will James finally find the right person for him?

James and Pat and Dave is still showing in cinemas nationwide.