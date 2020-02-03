Don’t be afraid of nCoV, says Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte allayed public apprehension about the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in a press briefing held on Monday in Malacañang, saying: “Let’s start with narratives by saying that everything is well in the country, that there’s nothing really to be extra scared of the coronavirus thing.”

“It has affected a lot of countries, but you know in one or two [cases] in any country is not really that fearsome,” he added.

The President pointed out one nCoV-related death had so far been recorded in the Philippines and the fatality was a foreigner.

He also questioned the “hysterical” response of the public following the news of confirmed coronavirus case in the country.

“The response of the people from the initial reports of coronavirus was also hysterical when there was really no need for it actually. If there is really a virus going around, why do you have to be hysterical?” Duterte said.

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier reported there are 80 patients under investigation for the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the patient who was confirmed to be the country’s second nCoV case died over the weekend, the first reported fatality outside China.

