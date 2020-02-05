Don’t panic, help gov’t fight nCoV, Bong Go urges public

MANILA, Philippines — Don’t panic, but instead just help the government fight the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go urged the public during an interview in the GMA morning show “Unang Hirit.”

“Huwag po tayong mag-panic,” Go, who chairs of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, said. “Nagsalita na po ang Pangulo noong Lunes ng gabi at kahapon po. Narinig ninyo ang iba’t ibang ahensya ng gobyerno, ang mga Cabinet secretaries, ang mga miyembro po ng Inter-Agency Task Force, at nasagot naman po nila ang inyong mga katanungan. Naroon din po ang World Health Organization (WHO).”

ADVERTISEMENT

[Let‘s not panic. The President already spoke last Monday night and yesterday. You have heard from the various government agencies, the Cabinet secretaries, the members of the Inter-Agency Task Force, and they have answered your questions. There was also a representative of the World Health Organization there.]

Go said that he was satisfied with the outcome of the public hearing that his committee conducted on Tuesday at the Senate saying: “Ang importante po sa akin, maraming issues na naliwanagan at nasagot po ang mga katanungan ng ating mga kababayan.”

FEATURED STORIES

[What’s important for me is that many issues were clarified and the questions of our countrymen were answered.]

“Sundin lang po ‘yung tama, ‘yung mga payo ng ating mga health authorities. Magtulungan na lang po tayo. Huwag na tayong magsisihan,” he added.

[Let’s just follow what is right, the advice given by our health authorities. Let’s just help each other. Let’s stop blaming each other.]

During the “Unang Hirit” interview, Go also answered criticisms directed at President Rodrigo Duterte amid the global outbreak of nCoV saying: “Sa totoo lang po, bilang ama ng ating bansa, inuuna palagi ni Pangulong Duterte ang kapakanan, kalusugan at interes ng bawat Pilipino.”

[In truth, as the father of our country, President Duterte always prioritizes the welfare, health, and interest of every Filipino.]

He added that the President simply wanted to make informed and balanced decisions.

“Sa pag-declare ng travel ban, inisip niya muna lahat po. Binabalanse po niya ang lahat. Ang desisyon niya ay base rin sa naging declaration ng WHO. Hindi naman basta basta na unang araw pa lang, ide-deklara na ang travel ban.”

ADVERTISEMENT

[In declaring a travel ban, he thought about everything. He tried to balance everything. His decision was based on the declaration of the WHO. You can’t just suddenly declare a travel ban on the first day.]

With regards to the shortage of surgical masks with people fearing possible infection of the coronavirus, Go said that the government has allotted budget for buying more masks and other equipment.

According to Go, a local manufacturer in Bataan has promised to produce 100,000 masks this week and another 100,000 next week.

The President, he added, had also approved a budget of around P2 billion for the procurement of protective equipment for 5,000 health workers.

In a letter addressed to the President, dated Feb. 4, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III asked for supplemental funding amounting to P2,039,916,866.19.

Around P2.035 billion of this amount will be used to buy masks and personal protective equipment for both persons under investigations and health care workers.

The remaining P4.52 million will be for the accommodation and care expenses for the quarantine of repatriated Filipinos.

As to who gets the masks first, Go said that health officials had been advised to the sick to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Go said officials had already identified possible sites — including Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija — to quarantine for 14 days persons affected by the virus.

In the meantime, Go said that health officials advised people with flu-like symptoms to undergo self-quarantine.

/atm

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ