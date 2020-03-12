Doo Holding Group Donates 30,000 Masks to Hubei Hospitals

HONG KONG, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Financial technology and services conglomerate Doo Holding Group Limited has donated medical-grade PPE to hospitals in the Province of Hubei to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

In a bid to help Hubei hospitals as they work to contain the coronavirus, Doo Holding Group APAC COO Marc Grand has allocated US$20,000 for the purchase and distribution of 30,000 N95 respirator masks to frontline medical personnel.

Company staff have been following developments closely and are attuned to the needs of the affected areas. Grand said staff at all levels are actively promoting the implementation of disease prevention and control protocols as part of its commitment to social responsibility.

Doo Holding Group is coordinating efforts with its international business network for the acquisition and distribution of PPE to hospitals in Hubei, and has formed a donation programme. Grand said: “We are very concerned about the situation nationwide particularly in hospitals in Wuhan and other cities in the Province of Hubei. We are coordinating with our business network and friends overseas to purchase available masks to be delivered directly to Hubei hospitals as soon as possible.

Shortly after the announcement of the quarantine of Hubei Province, in addition to following news developments, Doo Holding has been taking steps to safeguard the well-being and safety of its staff. Following Beijing’s issuance of a nationwide delay in resuming work, Doo Holding delayed its company-wide work resumption schedule in accordance to the date and time specified by the government, and made provisions for staff to work from home as needed.

Grand reminded his staff in an email following the delay of work notice to take adequate precautions and wished good health to all.

“The consequences will be very grave if nothing is done. We must all play our part in providing humanitarian assistance to medical personnel as they fight the virus.

“The coronavirus has affected billions of people in the Chinese nation. Doo Holding Group and its subsidiaries stand by our collective commitment to social responsibility and are dedicated to working with the people of China to overcome these difficulties,” said Grand.