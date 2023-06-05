Trending Now

Dope Lemon Announces Fourth Album, Samples 'Step Brothers' on New Single

Dope Lemon Announces Fourth Album, Samples ‘Step Brothers’ on New Single

Angus Stone has announced that a new Dope Lemon album called Kimosabé will arrive on Friday, September 1. The first single and title track of the album has also arrived – a classic low-key Dope Lemon bop.

It’s also (we presume) the first Dope Lemon cut to credit both Judd Apatow and Will Ferrell as co-writers, as ‘Kimosabé’ was inspired by, and samples, the 2008 film Step-Brothers. Listen and watch the official video for the tarck below.

Dope Lemon: ‘Kimosabé’

[embedded content]

 In a statement about the record, Stone says this album is a significant step for him and Dope Lemon – in particular because the album’s cover finally features his face.

“This record is everything that’s me,” Stone says. “In the past, the artwork has been anonymous in a way because I was trying to explore these styles, and having this shield in front of me was beautiful – I could sort of slink around in the shadows and wouldn’t have the public make judgement on the person behind it.

“This record, I had moments of clarity reflecting on my childhood, and I was able to see where I want to be in the future. So putting myself on the cover just felt right.”

Kimosabé is the follow-up to 2021’s Rose Pink Cadillac, which hit #1 on the ARIA Album chart.

