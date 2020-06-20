Dormitories for frontliners in QC near completion

MANILA, Philippines — Public Works Secretary Mark Villar assured Quezon City health workers that the temporary shelters meant for them would be ready for occupancy by the end of the month.

Villar said works were being fast-tracked on the six cluster dormitories inside Quezon Memorial Circle which, once completed, can house 192 medical front-liners from any Quezon City hospital.

The project, which was started in early June, is meant to ensure that health workers would have a place to stay after their shifts where they can isolate themselves from their families to reduce the risk of exposing their loved ones to COVID-19.

Each dormitory has 16 rooms for two persons with own toilet and bath. It has a common living and dining area and laundry and kitchen facilities.

—Jovic Yee

