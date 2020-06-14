DoST-9 delivers Covid-19 testing booths to facilities in Region 9

ANSWERING the call to help frontliners in the fight against Covid-19, the Department of Science and Technology Region 9 (DoST-9) delivered eight Specimen Collection Booths (SCB) to different Covid-19 facilities identified by the Department of Health (DoH) in Region 9.

Delivery of the Specimen Collection Booth (SCB) to the Zamboanga City

Medical Center

Four facility centers in Zamboanga City namely, the City Health Office (CHO), the Mindanao Central Sanitarium, the Labuan Public Hospital and the Zamboanga City Medical Center (ZCMC) each received one SCB unit.

Partners from the Margosatubig Regional Hospital and Zamboanga del Sur Medical Center in the Province of Zamboanga del Sur had each received a single SCB; and similarly, the Dr. Jose Rizal Memorial Hospital and the Zamboanga del Norte Medical Center in Zamboanga del Norte also received one unit each.

The same SCBs will also be delivered to the Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Hospital, the Basilan General Hospital, and the Sulu Sanitarium.

The SCBs will be used by healthcare professionals to collect samples from patients and individuals that will be tested for the 2019 corona virus disease.

Testing through the SCBs will be conducted by seating each patient outside the booth, while the medical professional collects samples by swabbing the patient’s nose and throat using arm-length gloves built into the front window of the booth.

The SCB is the product of the Futuristic Aviation and Maritime Enterprise (FAME) incorporated, developed in collaboration with the DoST-Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DoST-PCIEERD), and the DoST-Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (DoST-PCHRD).

