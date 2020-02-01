DOST employee shot dead by live-in partner in Cagayan

TUGUEGARAO CITY –– A 37-year-old project assistant of the Department of Science and Technology was killed by her estranged live-in partner in front of a sari-sari store at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday (Jan. 30), police said.

Lumen Binarao was shot six times in Barangay Leonarda by Domingo Caranguian Jr., a 44-year-old aide of Vice Mayor Benben de Guzman.

It was not clear what triggered the attack, but witnesses said the couple had been fighting frequently.

The vice mayor accompanied Caranguian when he surrendered to the police to face a murder charge./lzb

