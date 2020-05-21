DoST-FPRDI formulates soaps using bamboo carbon

The DoST-FPRDI-formulated personal care products will undergo further bioassay testing to determine their germ removal efficiency before mass production.

Using endemic forest resources, the Department of Science and Technology- Forest Products Research and Development Institute (DoST-FPRDI) has developed personal care products useful in maintaining personal hygiene amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The antimicrobial liquid hand soaps were formulated using cinnamon (Cinnamomum mercadoi Vidal) and bamboo-activated carbon, with lavender and Manila elemi oil scents. The hand bar soaps, meanwhile, used bamboo charcoal (Bambusa sp), bamboo-activated carbon, sapang (Caesalpinia sappan L.) and tawa-tawa (Euphorbia hirta L.), with eucalyptus oil scent.

“The results of DoST-FPRDI’s previous and ongoing studies on bamboo charcoal and bamboo-activated carbon were useful in making these personal care products,” research team leader Dr. Jennifer Tamayo shared.

“The bamboo-activated carbon helps remove microorganisms, such as germs, by absorbing them. While the Institute has yet to study sapang and tawa-tawa thoroughly, available literature point to their antimicrobial properties,” she added.

The Institute also prepared antimicrobial hand mists for disinfecting hands in the absence of soap and water. The hand mists were made from cinnamon, a proven natural disinfectant, and infused with either lavender or Manila elemi oil scent.

According to Tamayo, bioassay testing and sensory test are now being done to further study the products. DOST-FPRDI aims to partner with local bamboo-based companies to speed up the manufacture of these antimicrobial soaps.

Meanwhile, maintaining personal hygiene, such as through washing and sanitizing of hands, is deemed an important step in preventing the spread of diseases, DoST-FPRDI Director Romulo Aggangan said.

“As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in some areas of the country, DoST-FPRDI will look for more ways to help protect the public against this global pandemic,” he explained.

The research team also includes Rebecca Lapuz, Rowena Ramos, Benjo Salvatierra, Rogeli Rantael Jr., Kim Wilmer Balagot, Kimberly Delica, Audel Mosteiro, Kristopher Breis and Alexis Dorado.