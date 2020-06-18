DoST, PCAFI, Air21 partner for food security

PCAFI President Danilo Fausto and Chairman Philip Ong, Air21 Global President Judy Ascalon, and DoST Secretary Fortunato de la Peña present the signed Memorandum of Understanding for the collaboration on Smart Food Value Chain Program.

THE Department of Science and Technology (DoST), Philippine Chamber of

Agriculture and Food Inc. (PCAFI) and Air21 Global forged a partnership to implement a smart food value chain program to guarantee food security in the new normal.

The collaboration will cover food production, food processing, logistics supply chain and resources management system, and smart retailing systems.

In a virtual meeting, DoST Secretary Fortunato de la Pena sealed the partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PCAFI Chairman Philip Ong and President Danilo Fausto, and with Air21 Global President Judy Ascalon.

“This is a milestone that will surely strengthen the cooperation between DoST and its

partner industries, PCAFI and Air21, to heighten food production, processing and extending the shelf-life of local food for national consumption,” DoST Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development Executive Director Dr. Enrico Paringit said.

Accelerating local food production and generating market opportunities for farmers, the

DoST through PCIEERD, Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (PCAARRD), Industrial Technology Development Institute (ITDI), Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI), and partner state university and college (SUC) as well as Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) have developed several technologies that will be integrated to complete the value chain.

With aim to build and create values from each stage – from agricultural production, processing and manufacturing, distribution up to consumption – the goal of the Food Value Chain (FVC) is to develop a sustainable food value chain in the country in a manner that is profitable throughout, has broad-based benefits for society, and does not permanently deplete natural resources.