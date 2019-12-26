HomeTopNews Philippines

DOT eyes development of QC heritage park

| December 26, 2019 | TopNews | No Comments

MANILA, Philippines — After the City of Manila, the Department of Tourism (DOT) is looking at developing sustainable tourism sites in Quezon City.

The DOT said on Wednesday that it was working with city officials to turn the Quezon Memorial Circle (QMC) into “greener, more sustainable national park.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the department announced that Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat recently met with Mayor Joy Belmonte to discuss plans to develop the QMC and make it more attractive to tourists.

“It is vital that DOT supports the vision of Quezon City to preserve its heritage park. The site is home to many significant monuments, markers, museums and gardens, including the mausoleum containing the remains of President Manuel L. Quezon,”Puyat said.

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

About The Author

admin

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com