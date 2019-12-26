DOT eyes development of QC heritage park
MANILA, Philippines — After the City of Manila, the Department of Tourism (DOT) is looking at developing sustainable tourism sites in Quezon City.
The DOT said on Wednesday that it was working with city officials to turn the Quezon Memorial Circle (QMC) into “greener, more sustainable national park.”
In a statement, the department announced that Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat recently met with Mayor Joy Belmonte to discuss plans to develop the QMC and make it more attractive to tourists.
“It is vital that DOT supports the vision of Quezon City to preserve its heritage park. The site is home to many significant monuments, markers, museums and gardens, including the mausoleum containing the remains of President Manuel L. Quezon,”Puyat said.
FEATURED STORIES
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.