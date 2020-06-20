DOT: No decision yet on Duty Free shops

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Saturday denied reports that Duty Free Philippines Corp. (DFPC) would be closing its stores for good and lay off hundreds of its employees due to plummeting sales and a projected P890-million fiscal deficit.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, chair of the DFPC board of directors, assured that there was no decision to permanently stop the operations of Duty Free shops and reduce the workforce as a response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“The dissolution or permanent cessation of operations of the DFPC and layoff of employees are definitely not options on the table as we address the impact of global travel restrictions on our business performance. The continued employment of our workers remains a top priority.” Puyat said in a statement. —

Jerome Aning

