DoT provides free digital solutions for accredited restos

Department of Tourism (DoT) Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat welcomes the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) approval of the recommendation by Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to allow the partial dine-in operations of restaurants in localities under general community quarantine (GCQ) starting June 15.

She reminds restaurants inside hotels and other accommodation establishments that they may operate provided they strictly observe the 30-percent seating capacity limit for dine-in customers, and the safety measures and protocols.

Secretary Puyat said that a composite team comprising members from DoT, DTI, and the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) shall conduct inspections to monitor compliance by the establishments.

Meanwhile, the DoT is working together with the DTI, and Talino Venture Labs to provide digital solutions, free of charge for DoT-accredited businesses to help them meet the technological demands of the new normal.

The IATF-EID has adopted Talino Venture’s SafePass, a Covid -19 Prevention and Incident Management platform for all business establishments.

“We introduced these digital solutions free of charge for DoT-accredited restaurants in their transition to the new normal. Innovation is key to effectively implement and maintain health and safety protocols in their premises. We can bounce back from our economic losses through our collective effort to ensure the health and safety of both employees and customers as more businesses gradually operate,” Secretary Puyat said.

The tourism chief reiterated that application for DoT accreditation is free, and can be done online.

Click the link for the full text of the DoT Interim Guidelines for Applications for Accreditation (https://tinyurl.com/ybrd7wsa).