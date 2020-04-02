Trending Now

DOT ships out 12 tourists stranded in Batanes

The Department of Tourism’s (DOT) regional office in Cagayan Valley has shipped out of Batanes province 12 local tourists who were stranded there since the Luzon-wide lockdown was imposed last month to deter the spread of the coronavirus.

Two of the stranded tourists hail from Manila; three from Baguio City; one from Mandaluyong City; four from Naic, Silang and Kawit in Cavite; and one from Umingan, Pangasinan. —JEROME ANING

