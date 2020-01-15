DOT urges tourism businesses in volcano-affected areas to stop operations

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Wednesday urged all tourism enterprises operating in areas affected by the Taal Volcano eruption to cease operations amid the ongoing unrest of the famed volcano.

Taal Volcano, which lures local and foreign tourists due to its crisp, cool climate and breathtaking view of the volcano nestled in a lake, is currently under Alert Level 4, which means that a violent eruption may happen within hours or days.

“The continued health, safety, and welfare of our workers and tourists remain a top priority at this time as authorities have not downgraded the advisory on an imminent eruption,” the DOT said in a statement.

“The Department calls for full cooperation among all tourism stakeholders to help avoid serious consequences that may result from irresponsible behavior during this natural disaster,” it added.

More than 40,000 residents of Batangas and Cavite have been evacuated after the volcano, the second most active in the country next to Mount Mayon, spewed giant ash column on Sunday afternoon, sending a blanket of ash to Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

The Department of Health has warned that volcanic ash may pose some health problems.

