DOTr appoints Glen Galario as regional director of LTO in Central Visayas

MANILA, Philippines — Land Transportation Office (LTO) assistant regional director Glen Galario has been assigned as the new regional director of Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7).

This information came from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Wednesday.

Before the appointment, Galario has worked as assistant regional director in the same office.

Galario replaced outgoing regional director Victor Caindec.

As for Caindec, DOTr said during his five-year term, the number of LTO-7 offices and licensing centers doubled from 18 to 36.

APL

