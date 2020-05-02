DOTr chief Tugade pushes for reopening of airports in GCQ areas

MANILA, Philippines—Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade has ordered the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines as well as other airport authorities to “seriously consider” reopening airports in areas under the general community quarantine to accommodate commercial operations.

According to a press release, Tugade gave the instructions during his meeting with DOTr Air Sector on Thursday via video conference.

Tugade said that reopening airports in GCQ areas will jumpstart domestic tourism after the Philippines was gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The reopening of airports in GCQ areas to commercial aviation will gradually jump start airline operations now hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tugade. “This will plant the seeds for domestic tourism. This should be seriously considered.”

CAAP Director General Capt. Jim Sydiongco, meanwhile, informed Tugade that airlines have existing and established air route networks within the Visayas and Mindanao island groups that can be used at any time.

Sydiongco said Tugade could just give the order for it to be put into operation.

“Some airlines are readily capable of mounting inter island flights to serve communities from one GCQ area to another GCQ area using the inter Visayas or inter Mindanao air routes,” said Sydiongco.

According to the DOTr, air carriers can use regional airports as an alternative hub using the Hub and Spoke model especially with Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Metro Manila, Mactan-Cebu International Airport, and Clark International Airport in Pampanga still closed to regular commercial operations.

Tugade said that commercial airlines, whose normal operations are normally concentrated in Manila, Mactan, and Clark, can now operate in regional airports in Puerto Princesa, Zamboanga, General Santos, and Laguindingan among others.

The transport secretary added that they will move forward with the approach as long as it follows the health and safety protocols that the Department of Health set as the lead agency of the Inter-Agency Task Force.

“We want to operationalize this approach before the end of next week, but of course without compromising health and safety protocols set by the IATF and the Department of Health,” said Tugade.

