DOTr denies preferential treatment in awarding routes

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Thursday denied allegations that it favored corporations over traditional jeepney drivers and operators in awarding routes.

“The DOTr denies the accusations of Manibela [national president] Mar Valbuena that the agency failed to address the various concerns of public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and operators,” DOTr said in a statement.

The DOTr said the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) had always been fair in implementing its mandate, and that all transport government agencies remain open to hold dialogues with groups who have concerns.

The transsport group Manibela on Wednesday announced that several groups will stage a transport strike from July 24 to 26 after it alleged that the DOTr awarded routes to corporations or local government units instead of transport cooperatives.

“The DOTr challenges Manibela to prove their allegations with concrete proof and evidence. Clearly, their planned ‘strike’ is intended to gain media attention and public sympathy, but not to address the legitimate concerns of PUV drivers and operators,” it said.

“Their group is free to stage any form of protest. However, DOTr will not be held hostage. The whole country and innocent commuters will not be blackmailed every time this group does not get what it wants,” it added.

Valbuena said that around 200,000 of their members nationwide are set to join the strike.

