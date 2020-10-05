DOTr eyeing stored value card for all modes of public transpo by yearend

MANILA, Philippines — Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade is eyeing the rollout of a single type of stored-value card that can be used in different modes of transportation by the end of the year.

“‘Yan po ‘yung sa tren, may beep card ngayon. ‘Yung sa sea ports po inumpisahan na namin i-test ‘yung electronic ticketing. Nandito po tayo ngayon sa road transportation. Lahat po ‘yan pagtutugmain natin at gagawin nating inter-operable,” Tugade said in an interview on ABS-CBN News Channel on Monday.

(Stored value / Beep cards are being used in trains. We are also starting to test electronic ticketing in sea ports. Now, we are talking about road transportation. We want all of these cards to become inter-operable.)

He said the DOTr has been planning for this even before the start of the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Asked when he wants this plan to materialize, Tugade replied: Kung ako ang masusunod, end of the year.

(I want it done by the end of the year.)

“Marami po ang magsasabi na mahirap, baka meron pong magsabi na imposible, pero ganyan po ako magset ng timetable eh, talagang itinutulak ko sa maximum,” he also said.

(Many people would may it will be difficult or impossible, but that’s how I set a timetable. I push it at the maximum.)

Tugade bared this plan after the DOTr suspended on Sunday the mandatory use of stored value / Beep cards for buses on Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue, after AF Payments, Inc., provider of the automatic fare collection system, refused to waive the cost of the cards despite consistent pleas made by the government.

The suspension takes effect this Monday.