DOTr eyes 470 km more of bike lanes

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Tuesday said it plans to expand protected bike lanes, including pedestrian infrastructure, by 470 kilometers this year.

The DOTr has earmarked P933 million for the expansion program that will cover the regions of Ilocos, Calabarzon, National Capital Region, Central Luzon, Central, Western and Eastern Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula.

ADVERTISEMENT

“An additional 470 kilometers of protected bike lanes and pedestrian infrastructure will be built to stay true to our commitment of making active transport a viable transportation and mobility option,” Transportation Assistant Secretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure James Andres Melad said during the groundbreaking ceremony of the expansion of active transport infrastructure in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The infrastructure in the province will cover 37.5 km of protected bike lanes separate from the main road and will also have short posts as barricades from other vehicles.“The establishment of the protected bike lanes will contribute to the change in perspective and hopefully result in a change in the way we view and use public roads,” Melad said. INQ

FEATURED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>