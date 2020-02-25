DOTr: Over 110,000 jeepney drivers, operators accredited for upgrade plan

MANILA, Philippines — More than 110,000 jeepney drivers and operators have been accredited for the public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) that requires the use of Euro-4 standards-compliant units.

Recent records from DOTr’s Office of Transportation Cooperatives (OTC) showed that 1,131 transport cooperatives comprising of 110,909 jeepney drivers and operators are now ready to modernize their franchise.

Meanwhile, Steve Pastor, DOTr Assistant Secretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure, said for jeepney drivers and transport groups who will fail to comply with the government’s PUV modernization program by June 2020 will still be given probationary authority to operate for a year but with conditions.

“First, they must submit a certification from LTO [Land Transportation Office] that their vehicles are roadworthy. Second, their transport groups must file for consolidation of franchise,” Pastor said.

Pastor, however, noted that the government is confident that the full implementation of the PUV modernization program will push through by June 2020 as the number of transport cooperatives tripled from 429 groups in 2017 to 1,131 in 2020.

DOTr previously revealed that it would continue its modernization program despite dropping its plan to phase out jeepneys. DOTr said it would instead let jeepneys operate as long as they pass the motor vehicle inspection system or roadworthiness test.

