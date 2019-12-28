DOTr probes incidents of stone-throwing on PNR trains
MANILA, Philippines — Following multiple stone-throwing incidents that damaged several trains of the Philippine National Railways (PNR), the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said it is probing the incidents and has vowed to hold the “hooligans” behind the misdeeds responsible.
In a statement on Saturday, the DOTr strongly condemned the stone-throwing incidents which it said were “disruptive” of PNR operations and “have damaged our trains, and are potentially putting the commuter in harm’s way.”
“These recent stone-throwing reports that have damaged our refurbished trains are indeed disturbing, and disruptive of the operations of the PNR, which has been striving to revitalize this important mass transportation alternative,” the DOTr said.
“We are now closely coordinating with the proper law enforcement authorities to immediately investigate and hold responsible these hooligans and misfits,” it added.
The DOTr, likewise, urged the public to help in the maintenance and upkeep of the trains.
“The TRAINS are owned by the Filipino people, and we all should do our part in helping their maintenance and upkeep, and help ensure that we protect these infrastructure investments so that the majority of our fellow citizens may enjoy their long term use,” it said.
According to the DOTr, 14 incidents of stone-throwing were recorded from December 2 to 21, 2019 alone.
“Fortunately, the new trains from Indonesia were not one of those which were damaged,” it said.
The DOTr then appealed to the public to report such “dangerous misdeeds.”
“Your support and assistance will go a long way in helping us put a stop to this nonsensical activity that only endangers lives and property,” it said.
“There is no place in society for doing these dastardly acts, especially at a time when your government is doing everything it can to provide the riding public with modern transport infrastructure,” it added.