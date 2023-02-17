DOTr says 5-year halt in PNR operations cost-efficient, safer

MANILA, Philippines — A Department of Transportation (DOTr) official has justified the proposed suspension of the Philippine National Railways (PNR) operations to give way to the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) project, saying that it would be more cost-efficient and safer for workers.

According to DOTr Undersecretary for Railways Cesar Chavez, a study has pinpointed to the continuous operation of PNR as the cause of delay for the NSCR — a system running from Malolos, Bulacan to Manila, and then from Manila to Calamba.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the spirit of transparency, we confirm that,” Chavez told House of Representatives Committee on transportation chair Rep. Romeo Acop on Thursday, when asked if PNR operations would stop. “Let me explain. We need to stop the operation of PNR if we want to finish this project. One of the causes of the delay for the South Commuter project and of Manila to Malolos is because of PNR’s continuous operations.”

“Second, there are utilities — the big reason why we are spending big in the previous administration is because we continuously operate PNR trains while the project is being constructed. A study said that we can save P15 billion by stopping the operation of the PNR so that you would not relocate utilities, and you would just construct rails at the center of the PNR line,” he added.

FEATURED STORIES

The NSCR will mostly be an elevated system, which means it would be constructed above the old, at-grade line of the PNR. While this gives the government savings as less right-of-way requirements, this indicates that electrical posts and other utilities might be affected.

“As of now for example, the NGCP [National Grid Corporation of the Philippines] has 78 lines, 78 posts, erected right outside the PNR line,” Chavez said.

“If under the previous policy we need to relocate that […] if you stop the operation, other posts you need to relocate, you would just need to reposition it or increase its height so that you can use the rail system,” he added, noting that it would no longer need to be transferred to an area near Laguna de bay.

If DOTr insists on constructing during train operations, Chavez said there is also a higher risk of falling debris.

Chavez said the suspension of the PNR operations would happen within the year, probably this coming summer season. However, he assured commuters that sufficient time would be allotted before the operations are suspended.

Based on their estimates, suspension may last up to five years.

“We would stop the PNR operations in due time, and we will inform the public in due time about the operation’s stoppage within this year, possibly during this summer season,” Chavez said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Again, based on our experience now? Procurement of ROW (right-of way) is two to three years. But construction is much faster, based on the experience of Ho Chi Minh, Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Indonesia, Jakarta, including us, as long as you have the right of way, that’s three years,” he added.

But the DOTr executive clarified that train operations would be in a better state once the project is finished.

“So I think five years, but after five years, it would be more convenient — five years from now, we would have substantial completion, so it would be a more comfortable trip aboard an elevated, electrified, double track (rail system,” he added.

The NSCR project is seen to connect the provinces north of Luzon to areas south of it, through the PNR line. Last January, DOTr extended the target completion date for the depot of the trains, pushing it to June 2025 instead of October 2024.

RELATED STORIES:

Depot of North-South Commuter Railway gets 8-month extension

DOTr signs contract for 304 more North-South Commuter Railway train cars

JPV

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>