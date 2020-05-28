DOTr to install bike lanes along Edsa

MANILA, Philippines — Bicycle lanes will soon be installed along Edsa, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced Thursday.

During a televised meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said they will also install bicycle lanes in several parts of the country “if it works.”

“Babaguhin po namin ang Edsa. Ultimately, magkakaroon po tayo ng tinatawag na bike lane na kung saan nakikipag-kapit bisig kami sa MMDA [Metropolitan Manila Development Authority] at the Department of Public Works [and Highways] para maumpisahan at buhayin ulit ang tinatawag na bicycle lane,” Tugade said.

(We will change Edsa. Ultimately, we will have bike lanes and we will coordinate with MMDA and DPWH to revive bicycle lanes.)

“Pag ito po ay na-prove sa aming eksperimento na kaya, gagawin po namin yung istrakturang permanent. Sabihin ko lang po na yung bicycle lane will not be limited to Edsa. It will be limited to parts of the country if it works,” Tugade added.

(If our experiment will be proven feasible, we will make the structure permanent. Bicycle lanes will also not be limited to Edsa but also to parts of the country if it works.)

Earlier, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases encourages the use of bicycles as the primary mode of transportation.

Año added that the local government units will be required to put up bicycle lanes in their respective jurisdictions.

