DOTr-TWG: Motorbike taxi firm rider cap in NCR up to 15,000 per firm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) Technical Working Group tasked to oversee the motorcycle taxi pilot run has agreed to raise the biker cap from 10,000 to 15,000 per service provider

This is after the TWG met with the three ride-hailing firms – Angkas, JoyRide and MoveIt on Tuesday afternoon and agreed on certain guidelines for the pilot run, TWG chairman Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Antonio Gardiola Jr. revealed Wednesday.

The TWG earlier imposed a 39,000 overall biker cap for motorcycle taxi operations, where operators will be allowed to have 10,000 bikers each for Metro Manila and 3,000 bikers each for Metro Cebu.

“On the part of the TWG and DOTr, we also conceded on some points by raising the cap. Originally, we have that 39,000 total cap for areas in Metro Manila and Cebu, ngayon po ay tinataas natin yan for Metro Manila, each player will have 15,000 each and for Metro Cebu, they will have the same, 3,000 each,” Gardiola said in an interview on ABS CBN News Channel.

During the meeting, Gardiola said the three firms also agreed to withdraw all cases filed against the TWG and that no case will be filed against it during the course of the pilot run.

“We agreed that all cases filed against the TWG will be withdrawn. They agreed on that. And during the period of the study, no cases will be filed, constraining the TWG on some aspects, especially on the guidelines. And another thing is that we agreed to a cap, that there must be a cap,” he said.

The meeting with the three operators came after the TWG earlier terminated – then resumed the motorcycle taxi pilot study.

Shortly before a Senate hearing on Monday, Gardiola said the TWG recommended the termination of the pilot study and that motorcycle-taxis will be declared illegal and will be impounded.

The TWG came out with the decision due to “legal impediments” as well as “numerous obstacles perpetrated by one of the MC (motorcycle) providers,” Gardiola pointed out then.

“Legal impediments” include the cases filed by Angkas against the TWG, seeking a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the 10,000-biker cap.

Meanwhile, “obstacles,” according to the TWG, include the staging of a rally by Angkas riders along EDSA in December last year protesting the 10,000-biker cap per motorcycle-hailing firm.

After receiving flak for the decision, including from several senators, however, the TWG decided to continue the pilot run.

“The sentiment of the honorable senators is to continue the study, and I’ve already talked with the Secretary of Transportation. We will have a meeting with providers this afternoon para ma-tresh out namin kung ano ang dapat gawin,” Gardiola said in an interview on Tuesday on CNN Philippines.

(We will have a meeting with providers this afternoon so we could thresh out what we need to do.)

“Itutuloy po natin ‘yan (We will continue that), we will come up with guidelines, we will talk to the providers with (the) guidance of the Secretary,” Gardiola added when asked if the pilot run will push through.

