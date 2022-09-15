DoubleTree by Hilton brings its Warm Welcome to Damai Laut

Offering unobstructed views of the Straits of Malacca and Pangkor Island, the 294-room resort is set to be a tranquil paradise for families, couples, and solo travelers alike.

LUMUT, Malaysia, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hilton (NYSE: HLT), today announced the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort, a 294-room beachfront resort that overlooks the Straits of Malacca. This latest addition to Hilton’s portfolio in Malaysia marks the global hospitality company’s continued expansion in the country, following the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City in July.



A complete family staycation with fun in the sun at the resort’s kids splash pool and mini water playground

“DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort is a fantastic addition to our current family of 13 hotels in the country, joining the six DoubleTree by Hilton hotels already in operation. As we continue to expand our presence in Malaysia, including in key secondary and tertiary markets, we are thrilled to bring our hospitality to Lumut, a coastal town known for its rich heritage, so that our guests can experience Perak on an elevated level,” said Alexandra Murray, area vice president and head of South East Asia.

Just minutes from white beaches with views of Pangkor Island, the resort fuses a vibrant balance of relaxation and adventure. Home to activities such as snorkeling, diving, banana boating and fishing, the resort’s private beach provides an escape from life’s hustle and bustle. Guests can also look forward to relaxing at the outdoor pool or unwinding at the spa while their little ones have fun at the kids’ club and mini waterpark. With an 18-hole golf course just five minutes away from the resort, golf enthusiasts will be able to enjoy a game or two at leisure.

“We are honored and excited to present DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort as the optimal choice for families and travelers. We believe that Perak’s unique combination of culture and natural beauty, paired with our warm, easy spaces and friendly hospitality, will provide guests with a sense of home where they can be their everyday selves,” said Sugumaran Ramachandran, general manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort.

Located in the west coast of Malaysia’s Perak state, which is well known for scenic beaches and quality seafood, DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort is 96 kilometres, or about an hour and 45 minutes’ drive, from Sultan Azlan Shah Airport, Ipoh and 78 kilometres, or approximately an hour’s drive, from Malaysia’s high-speed railway KTM Batu Gajah station in Perak. Served by the newly completed West Coast Expressway, the hotel is also highly accessible from Perak, Banting, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Dining options include Makan Kitchen, an all-day dining restaurant known for its diverse menu and local specialties. Guests can also look forward to delectable meat and seafood specialties at steamboat restaurant, Hotpot, or unwind with a cup of freshly brewed coffee or a pot of tea and a selection of light sandwiches at Axis Lounge.

MODERN AMENITIES & FACILITIES

DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort boasts 294 digital key-enabled guest rooms fitted with private balconies with views of the sea or forest. The rooms also include a mini-fridge, high-definition television, and high-speed internet access. Guests seeking exercise or relaxation have various options, including a spa and fitness center.

Featuring over 1,400 square metres of meeting space, DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort is an ideal venue for weddings, business meetings, and other social gatherings. The exceptional pillar-less Damai Ballroom with dedicated LED screens, measuring 885 square meters, can accommodate up to 1,000 guests in a theatre setting. The other six flexible meeting and conference rooms are equipped with advanced audio-visual and technical facilities, high-speed internet, quality catering services, and plenty of natural light.

DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 world-class brands. Members who book directly through the preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Hilton Honors Points and money to book a stay, free standard Wi-Fi and an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.

To celebrate the hotel’s opening, Honors members will receive 1,000 bonus points with a maximum stay of five nights booked from Sep. 15 till Mar. 30, 2023, when booking directly with Hilton.

DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort is located at Jalan Damai Laut, 32200 Lumut, Perak, Malaysia. For more information, or to make a reservation, travelers may visit www.damailautresort.doubletreebyhilton.com or call +605 5684 3333.