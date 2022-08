Doubleview Announces Commissioning of Maiden NI43-101 Resource Estimate8003.jpg

Vancouver, Canada – Newsfile Corp. – August 29, 2022 – Doubleview Gold Corp (TSXV: DBG) (“Doubleview”, the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has engaged ABH Engineering Inc. (“ABH”) to initially complete an internal and independent resource estimate that will ultimately lead to a NI 43-101 Technical Report, detailing a maiden resource estimate for the Company’s HAT Polymetallic Deposit in northwest, British Columbia.

Exploration at the HAT Deposit has reached a stage of drilling where an internal resource estimate would be useful to determine if the requirements for an NI 43-101 Technical Report detailing a maiden resource estimate, have or will soon be triggered. The objective is to announce an NI 43-101 compliant, copper and gold equivalent polymetallic resource exceeding 350 million tonnes (“Mt”), as a minimum criterion to the development of the HAT deposit.

ABH will initially calculate an independent internal resource estimate for the company, allowing Doubleview to be able to plan how the remainder of the 2022 drill program is to be directed.

If the internal resource estimate reaches or exceeds 350 Mt, it will be deemed that an NI 43-101 Technical Report comprising a maiden resource is necessary. This will allow the Company to aggressively focus the remainder of its 2022 drilling program towards exploration.

If the internal resource estimate falls below the minimum threshold of 350 Mt, Doubleview will focus the remainder its 2022 drilling activities, as directed by ABH, explicitly towards expanding the resource to reach the company’s internal 350 Mt threshold.

Doubleview President and CEO, Mr. Farshad Shirvani stated, “We are very pleased that the HAT polymetallic deposit is entering its next phase of development. Building a polymetallic resource containing strategic metals in British Columbia, is a necessary step in advancing Canada’s energy security. Metallurgical testing of scandium continues and if it is deemed to be economically recoverable, it could substantially increase the economic potential of the Hat deposit as it would be included with Au, Cu and Co metals in a future updated resource estimate. A maiden resource estimate will only assess the current drilled volume but will not include the potential areas that are anticipated to be explored by subsequent drilling programs.”

Qualified Persons:





Damir Cukor, P.Geo. is Doubleview’s Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is independent of Doubleview.