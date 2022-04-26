Doubleview Releases Updated Hat Project Data, Including Scandium8003.jpg

Vancouver, Canada – Newsfile Corp. – April 26, 2022 – Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) (“Doubleview”, the “Company”) is pleased to report Scandium analytical data of previously reported major drill core intercepts of the Lisle deposit at the Hat mineral deposit complex, as well as updated copper and gold equivalents inclusive of Cobalt “Co” and Palladium “Pd” which were not previously reported.

An ongoing metallurgical analysis is underway for a broad array of metals which could have a significant material impact on how the Company’s copper and gold equivalents are reported. Co and Pd are part of the copper and gold equivalent calculations as per news release dated July, 22nd 2021. Metallurgical analysis is currently underway for Scandium, Silver, and PGMs including Platinum and Rhodium. Scandium assays are not currently included in copper and gold equivalents.

The following are selected drill core intercepts from the Lisle zone:

DH From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Cu

(%) Au (g/t) Co (g/t) Sc

(g/t) Ag (ppm) Pd (g/t)*** Cu Eq(%)** Au Eq(g/t)** H009 8.2 70.4 62.2 0.29 0.66 106.5 27.1 2.7 0.91 1.17 H011 15.0 407.1 392.1 0.24 0.20 91.9 27.5 0.7 0.48 0.62 H022 45.5 463.8 418.3 0.25 0.25 88.5 30.3 0.4 0.53 0.68 Inc. 304.9 415.0 110.2 0.57 0.42 137.7 31.5 0.8 1.04 1.33 H023 56.7 470.0 413.3 0.25 0.22 89.1 29.1 0.5 0.51 0.66 Inc. 270.6 381.6 110.9 0.47 0.36 95.6 32.5 0.3 0.84 1.08 H026 4.6 804.1 799.5 0.12 0.09 53.5 29.2 0.3 0.26 0.33 H034 9.0 672.9 663.9 0.26 0.18 79.3 26.2 0.4 0.024 0.50 0.65 Inc. 326.4 561.4 235.0 0.51 0.34 105.5 23.8 0.8 0.033 0.92 1.18 Inc. 476.5 540.2 63.7 1.26 0.86 200.0 22.2 2.2 0.080 2.20 2.83 H035 9.0 495.0 486.0 0.16 0.12 58.6 27.7 0.4 0.029 0.34 0.43 Inc. 292.1 390.0 97.9 0.54 0.26 81.4 24.6 1.0 0.040 0.86 1.10 Complete table and drill plan posted on the company’s website at:

https://www.doubleview.ca/scandium-2022-04-26-news/

Analytical results of the late 2021 drill campaign are pending.

– Metal equivalents should not be relied upon for future evaluations.



* Drill hole intercepts included in this news release are core lengths that may or may not be actual widths of mineralization. It is not possible to determine actual widths.



** AuEq and CuEq are calculated on the basis of long-term metal prices: Au US$1600/oz, Cu US$3.00/lb, Co US$30/lb, Pd US$1980/oz (Ag and Sc are excluded in CuEq and AuEq calculations.)



** Cu eq are calculated based on Cu eq (%) = ([(%Cu) x (22.0462) x ($3) + (g/t/Au) x (1/31.1035) x ($1600)+ (g/t/Pd) x (1/31.1035) x ($1980)+ (%Co) x (22.0462) x ($30)]) ÷ ((22.0462) x ($3lbCu))).



**Au eq are calculated based on Au eq (g/t) = ([(%Cu) x (22.0462) x ($3) + (g/t/Au) x (1/31.1035) x ($1600)+ (g/t/Pd) x (1/31.1035) x ($1980)+ (%Co) x (22.0462) x ($30)]) ÷ (($1600) x 1/(31.1035))).



*** Analytical results for Pd are available for drill holes H030 and following

Drill Plan and assay table:

Mr. Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO, remarks: “With 41 drill holes, we are still in the early stages of exploring the Hat deposit. Time and again the consistency of the results of this ever-growing porphyry system are extraordinary. With every drill campaign the Company has expand the Hat deposit’s footprint. The intercepts chosen are few examples out of many, please see the complete table on the Company’s website at: https://www.doubleview.ca/scandium-2022-04-26-news/

Mr. Shirvani also notes that “Metal markets are facing uncertainties of supply coupled with rapidly-expanding demands of traditional and new developing industries, many of which are related to climate change issues. The ability of global mineral resources to continue supporting the basic needs of an ever-growing population is increasingly in question and has accelerated research into the identification and extraction of all metals in a sustainable and responsible manner. Doubleview is pleased to be supporting current metallurgical research into the characteristics of the Hat deposit that will enhance its value and, incidentally, may have applications elsewhere in British Columbia’s mining sector.”

The Hat deposit was discovered by Doubleview and is recognised as Polymetallic deposit that contains metals which have been announced as critical and essential minerals to the United States and Canadian National Security by both countries’ governments. Critical metals are considered imperative to North American economic prosperity in relation to EV (electric vehicle) and other industry needs.

Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist and Doubleview’s Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder of the company.

Cautionary Note: No mineral resources have been defined at the Hat Property and there is no assurance that further work will result in the Lisle deposit or O’Zone, or other zones if present, being delineated as resources.

About the Hat Project:

The Hat Property is considered a probable polymetallic porphyry deposit with characteristics similar to those of many of British Columbia’s major deposits. Hat mineralization carries many of the important North American strategic metals, including but not limited to, Copper, Cobalt, and Scandium, with unique metallurgical characteristics that differ from other base metal deposits of British Columbia’s Stikine Terrane. Sulphide mineralization, primarily chalcopyrite, occurs in fracture zones in dioritic intrusive rocks and strongly altered andesitic volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks of Upper Triassic age.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp, a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange [TSX-V:DBG], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview’s portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,



Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer



For further information please contact:

Doubleview Gold Corp



470 Granville St. Suite 822



Vancouver, BC, V6C 1V5



Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO



T: (604) 678-9587



E: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Doubleview cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Doubleview’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Doubleview’s limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Doubleview undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



