“Doug and Cheska Kramer pen heartwarming message for Kendra on her 11th birthday”

Read Doug and Cheska Kramer’s message for Kendra.

Cheska and Doug Kramer took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message for their daughter Kendra who turned 11 years old on Thursday, June 25.

Doug posted, “Mama and I are so blessed to have you. You’ve been a great Ate, bigger sister to Scarlett and Gavin. Anyone who knows you will feel the love that overflows from your heart. Your lambing and kisses I will never get tired of. You’re such a charming little girl that’s grown so beautifully that I have to get ready for the boys. Or the boys should get ready for me. Don’t forget what you said before @ClairKendraKramer25, ‘no boys, only papa!’”

He added, “I love you my Kenny! To more dates with Papa! Happy 11th birthday my dearest sweetheart! You’ll always be Daddy’s little girl.”

Meanwhile, Chesca wrote an equally touching message for their daughter.

“Happy 11th birthday my darling, Clair Kendra! Kendra, I pray that you continue to be the wonderful person that you are. You’re sweet, caring, soft spoken and such a young lady in every way. Smart, witty, fun, adventurous- a girl with a lot of spunk. The list just goes on and on with you! But, what stands out the most about you is your love and loyalty to your family and above all your love and obedience to the Lord,” she stated.

“You’re such an easy child… I hope you stay the way you are… Lovely in every way, inside and out! All those who know you, know how genuine you are! Walk in truth always- with God’s word as a lamp on to your feet, and a light on to your path,” she wrote.

Kendra is the eldest child of Doug and Kramer.