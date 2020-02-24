Download Festival Announces 2020 Set Times

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 25, 2020

Download Festival is just over a month away, and now the festival has finally unveiled set times so it’s time to get those planners ready.

Set to take place in Sydney and Melbourne at the end of March, the festival is being headlined by My Chemical Romance, Deftones, Jimmy Eat World, Clutch, In Flames and many more.

The festival made a huge change to the Sydney leg earlier this month, by moving the festival from Parramatta Park to The Domain.

“Patron safety is our number one priority, and to ensure you have the best possible experience, the event needs to be moved from Parramatta Park,” the festival said in a statement.

“We are pleased to announce, Download Sydney will now be taking place at one of the most iconic outdoor entertainment venues in the country, The Domain In the Royal Botanic Gardens.”

Download Festival will go down in Melbourne on Friday, 20th march and Sydney on Saturday, 21st March.

Check the set times, full lineup and all important info below.

Download Festival Melbourne & Sydney 2020 Set Times

Download Festival 2020 Full Lineup

Dead Letter Circus

Hellions

Orpheus Omega

Joining…

My Chemical Romance (Only Aus Shows)

Deftones

Jimmy Eat World

Clutch (Only Aus Shows)

Ministry

In Flames

Testament

Alestorm (Only Aus Shows)

Carcass

Lacuna Coil (Only Aus Shows)

Hands Like Houses

In Hearts Wake

The HU

Baroness

Ne Obliviscaris

Bodyjar

New Years Day

Clowns

Venom Prison

SKYND

Thornhill

Disentomb

Stand Atlantic

Plini

RedHook

Dregg

Download Festival 2020

Tickets on sale now

Friday, 20th March

Showgrounds, Melbourne

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 21st March

Parramatta Park, Sydney

Tickets: Moshtix