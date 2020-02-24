Download Festival Announces 2020 Set Times

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 25, 2020
Download Festival is just over a month away, and now the festival has finally unveiled set times so it’s time to get those planners ready.
Set to take place in Sydney and Melbourne at the end of March, the festival is being headlined by My Chemical Romance, Deftones, Jimmy Eat World, Clutch, In Flames and many more.
The festival made a huge change to the Sydney leg earlier this month, by moving the festival from Parramatta Park to The Domain.
“Patron safety is our number one priority, and to ensure you have the best possible experience, the event needs to be moved from Parramatta Park,” the festival said in a statement.
“We are pleased to announce, Download Sydney will now be taking place at one of the most iconic outdoor entertainment venues in the country, The Domain In the Royal Botanic Gardens.”
Download Festival will go down in Melbourne on Friday, 20th march and Sydney on Saturday, 21st March.
Check the set times, full lineup and all important info below.
Download Festival Melbourne & Sydney 2020 Set Times
Download Festival 2020 Full Lineup
Dead Letter Circus
Hellions
Orpheus Omega
Joining…
My Chemical Romance (Only Aus Shows)
Deftones
Jimmy Eat World
Clutch (Only Aus Shows)
Ministry
In Flames
Testament
Alestorm (Only Aus Shows)
Carcass
Lacuna Coil (Only Aus Shows)
Hands Like Houses
In Hearts Wake
The HU
Baroness
Ne Obliviscaris
Bodyjar
New Years Day
Clowns
Venom Prison
SKYND
Thornhill
Disentomb
Stand Atlantic
Plini
RedHook
Dregg
Download Festival 2020
Tickets on sale now
Friday, 20th March
Showgrounds, Melbourne
Tickets: Moshtix
Saturday, 21st March
Parramatta Park, Sydney
Tickets: Moshtix