Download Festival Expands 2020 Lineup

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 22, 2020

Download Festival is drawing closer and closer with its massive lineup, and now they’ve gone and added three more huge acts for you to practice your head-banging for.

Joining the already colossal lineup are three homegrown acts of rock royalty – Dead Letter Circus, Hellions and Orpheus Omega.

These three acts join the already stacked lineup which includes the likes of Deftones, Jimmy Eat World, Ministry, In Flames, Testament and more. Of course, the highlight of the lineup is the massive headliner, the recently reformed My Chemical Romance – who are teasing new music, by the way.

Tickets for both the Melbourne and the Sydney leg of Download Festival are on sale now, and are going down in late March.

Check out the full lineup, and all important details, below.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Download Festival 2020 Full Lineup

Dead Letter Circus

Hellions

Orpheus Omega

Joining…

My Chemical Romance (Only Aus Shows)

Deftones

Jimmy Eat World

Clutch (Only Aus Shows)

Ministry

In Flames

Testament

Alestorm (Only Aus Shows)

Carcass

Lacuna Coil (Only Aus Shows)

Hands Like Houses

In Hearts Wake

The HU

Baroness

Ne Obliviscaris

Bodyjar

New Years Day

Clowns

Venom Prison

SKYND

Thornhill

Disentomb

Stand Atlantic

Plini

RedHook

Dregg

Download Festival 2020

Tickets on sale now

Friday, 20th March

Showgrounds, Melbourne

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 21st March

Parramatta Park, Sydney

Tickets: Moshtix