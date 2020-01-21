Download Festival Expands 2020 Lineup

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 22, 2020
Download Festival is drawing closer and closer with its massive lineup, and now they’ve gone and added three more huge acts for you to practice your head-banging for.
Joining the already colossal lineup are three homegrown acts of rock royalty – Dead Letter Circus, Hellions and Orpheus Omega.
These three acts join the already stacked lineup which includes the likes of Deftones, Jimmy Eat World, Ministry, In Flames, Testament and more. Of course, the highlight of the lineup is the massive headliner, the recently reformed My Chemical Romance – who are teasing new music, by the way.
Tickets for both the Melbourne and the Sydney leg of Download Festival are on sale now, and are going down in late March.
Check out the full lineup, and all important details, below.
[embedded content]
[embedded content]
Download Festival 2020 Full Lineup
Dead Letter Circus
Hellions
Orpheus Omega
My Chemical Romance (Only Aus Shows)
Deftones
Jimmy Eat World
Clutch (Only Aus Shows)
Ministry
In Flames
Testament
Alestorm (Only Aus Shows)
Carcass
Lacuna Coil (Only Aus Shows)
Hands Like Houses
In Hearts Wake
The HU
Baroness
Ne Obliviscaris
Bodyjar
New Years Day
Clowns
Venom Prison
SKYND
Thornhill
Disentomb
Stand Atlantic
Plini
RedHook
Dregg
Download Festival 2020
Tickets on sale now
Friday, 20th March
Showgrounds, Melbourne
Tickets: Moshtix
Saturday, 21st March
Parramatta Park, Sydney
Tickets: Moshtix