Download Festival UK Is Giving Us Download TV, A Virtual Festival Set To Take Place This Year

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 10, 2020

One of the more devastating international coronavirus cancellations we’ve seen in the past few months, Download Festival UK, are offering up a lifeline for punters. Download TV is a three-dayer, virtual festival that promises unseen performances, interviews, and interactive content.

Sharing the news via Twitter, Download Festival said, “Get ready for Download TV. A 3 day virtual festival coming at you live via the Download socials 12-14 June, feat unseen performances, interviews and interactive content.

“Pitch your tent and prepare to mosh, we’re bringing Donington to you this Summer!”

The virtual Download Festival will be called Download TV and will kick off Friday, 12th June, running through ’til Sunday, 14th June.

In a statement, the giant UK-gone-Australian festival encourages fans to be as interactive as they can.

“Of course, we want you lot to be as involved as ever! Put your tents and flags up in your garden, send us pics of previous years, air guitar to your fave bands – this weekend is about YOU, the fans, and celebrating the Download community.”

“That said, Download Dog reminds you to stay safe, stay home and save lives,” they said.

The lineup is still to come, but organisers say they’ll be showcasing some acts that were due to play this year.

Head here for more information.

Download Festival’s Download TV 2020

Friday, 12th June — Sunday, 14th June

Available via Download Festival socials and Youtube