DPR Asia Pacific joins the United Nations Global Compact Initiativedpr-construction-logo.jpg

DPR Construction, Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., part of DPR Construction's Family of Companies, has joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) initiative—a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

With this announcement, DPR Construction is proud to join thousands of other companies committed to taking responsible business action to create the world we all want.

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Being integral and indispensable is threaded into everything that we do at DPR. Our four Pillars of Global Social Responsibility (GSR): People, Planet, Partners and Philanthropy, are in line with our commitment to the UN Global Compact’s principles. We are proud to be part of the global call to taking responsible actions in creating a more sustainable society and environment.” said Richard Kimber, DPR’s managing director for Asia Pacific.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 69 Local Networks.

DPR’s Asia Pacific operations bring global, technical and construction expertise to the region. A BCA-registered contractor, DPR specializes in the commercial, advanced technology and life sciences markets as well as healthcare and higher education.

