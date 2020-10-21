DPWH opens portion of Tagaytay Bypass road

MANILA, Philippines — The Maitim and Kaybagal sections of the ongoing four-lane Tagaytay Bypass Road Project in Tagaytay City, Cavite are now open to motorists, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced on Wednesday.

DPWH Secretary Mark Villar led the inauguration of the 1.54-kilometer road segment of the road which also features a bike lane.

The segments that were initially opened are part of the 8.59-kilometer Tagaytay Bypass Road that will divert traffic within the congested city roads of Tagaytay, running through Luksuhin, Sikat, Zambal, Guinhawa, Patutong Malaki, Balagbag, Salaban, Kaybagal, and Maitim road sections.

“The opening of these two sections is only the beginning as we have been prioritizing the inclusion of Tagaytay Bypass Road Project in the national budget since 2018,” Villar said in a statement.

Once completed, the Tagaytay Bypass Road will reduce the travel time from Alfonso to Tagaytay City from the usual 53 minutes to 20 minutes.

Aside from the Maitim and Kaybagal sections, the DPWH is currently implementing road opening and concreting at the 746-meter Balagbag section, road opening of 1.32-kilometer Salaban Section, road concreting of 590-meter Guinhawa Section; and road opening and concreting of 580-meter Patuto Section 3.

Villar said the department has so far released P466.24 million for the ongoing and completed sections of the bypass road project.

He added that the entire stretch of the Tagaytay Bypass Road will also have a separate bike lane, in compliance to Department Order 88 Series of 2020 that requires the inclusion of bike lanes in all future national road and bridge projects.

